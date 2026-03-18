VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04), reports. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $384.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.64 million.

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VNET reported strong 4Q25 and FY25 results with 4Q revenue of CNY 2.69bn (+19.6% YoY) , 4Q adjusted EBITDA of CNY 805.1m (+11.6% YoY), FY25 revenue of CNY 9.95bn (+20.5%) and raised 2026 guidance of CNY 11.5–11.8bn revenue and CNY 3.55–3.75bn adjusted EBITDA .

, 4Q adjusted EBITDA of (+11.6% YoY), FY25 revenue of (+20.5%) and raised 2026 guidance of and . Wholesale momentum and capacity are driving growth — wholesale capacity in service reached 889 MW (+107 MW QoQ), full?year deliveries totaled 404 MW , utilization was 70.1% , and the company holds ~ 2.2 GW of wholesale resources with a plan to deliver 450–500 MW in the next 12 months.

(+107 MW QoQ), full?year deliveries totaled , utilization was , and the company holds ~ of wholesale resources with a plan to deliver in the next 12 months. Demand and wins remain solid — VNET secured five wholesale orders (135 MW) in 4Q and retail metrics improved (MRR per cabinet up to CNY 9,420 ), while adjusted cash gross margin rose to 42.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin stayed around 30.0% , reflecting operational efficiency gains.

in 4Q and retail metrics improved (MRR per cabinet up to CNY ), while adjusted cash gross margin rose to and adjusted EBITDA margin stayed around , reflecting operational efficiency gains. Company is accelerating capital recycling and investment with 2025 CapEx of ~CNY 8.24bn, 2026 CapEx guidance of CNY 10–12bn, successful private REITs/green ABS monetizations (~CNY 6.36bn + CNY 860m), and a financing mix of project loans, operating cash (~CNY 2bn/year), REITs and equity while maintaining net debt/adj LQA EBITDA of 4.3x.

VNET Group Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. VNET Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.55 target price on shares of VNET Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 796,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VNET Group by 73.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,283,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VNET Group by 674.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,343,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,604 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,833,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,270,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,577,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 1,914,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

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VNET Group Company Profile

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VNET Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.

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