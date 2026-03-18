VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04), reports. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $384.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.64 million.
Here are the key takeaways from VNET Group’s conference call:
- VNET reported strong 4Q25 and FY25 results with 4Q revenue of CNY 2.69bn (+19.6% YoY), 4Q adjusted EBITDA of CNY 805.1m (+11.6% YoY), FY25 revenue of CNY 9.95bn (+20.5%) and raised 2026 guidance of CNY 11.5–11.8bn revenue and CNY 3.55–3.75bn adjusted EBITDA.
- Wholesale momentum and capacity are driving growth — wholesale capacity in service reached 889 MW (+107 MW QoQ), full?year deliveries totaled 404 MW, utilization was 70.1%, and the company holds ~2.2 GW of wholesale resources with a plan to deliver 450–500 MW in the next 12 months.
- Demand and wins remain solid — VNET secured five wholesale orders (135 MW) in 4Q and retail metrics improved (MRR per cabinet up to CNY 9,420), while adjusted cash gross margin rose to 42.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin stayed around 30.0%, reflecting operational efficiency gains.
- Company is accelerating capital recycling and investment with 2025 CapEx of ~CNY 8.24bn, 2026 CapEx guidance of CNY 10–12bn, successful private REITs/green ABS monetizations (~CNY 6.36bn + CNY 860m), and a financing mix of project loans, operating cash (~CNY 2bn/year), REITs and equity while maintaining net debt/adj LQA EBITDA of 4.3x.
VNET Group Stock Down 2.1%
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. VNET Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 796,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VNET Group by 73.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,283,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VNET Group by 674.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,343,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,604 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,833,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,270,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,577,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 1,914,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about VNET Group
Here are the key news stories impacting VNET Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and AI demand — VNET reported Q4 revenue of $384.1M, above consensus, driven by strong AI-related demand which analysts and headlines flagged as validation of growth in its data center business. VNET tops revenue forecasts on strong AI-driven demand; shares rise
- Positive Sentiment: Operational scale and margin progress — Management said it closed 2025 delivering a record 404MW of capacity and exceeded revenue and adjusted-EBITDA guidance, supporting long-term scale benefits in its carrier- and cloud-neutral IDC footprint. VNET Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue growth target and expansion plan — VNET guided to ~15.6%–18.6% revenue growth for 2026 and said it will accelerate wholesale IDC expansion, which supports a multi-year growth story if execution continues. VNET targets 15.6%-18.6% revenue growth in 2026 while accelerating wholesale IDC expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: EPS and profitability were mixed — VNET reported break-even Q4 EPS (reported $0.00 vs. $0.04 consensus), an improvement year-over-year but below analyst estimates, making the quarter a mix of top-line strength and margin/earnings softness. VNET Group (VNET) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — Management hosted an earnings call and provided a slide deck and transcript detailing customer wins, capacity deliveries and strategy; useful for investors assessing execution details. VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: FY guidance viewed as conservative / missed estimates — Several outlets reported the company’s full-year guidance fell short of Street expectations, which triggered selling pressure despite the revenue beat. VNET Group ADRs Slide as FY Guidance Misses Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Leverage and margin profile remain risks — Public filings and summaries show a high debt/equity ratio and negative net margin/ROE, which increases sensitivity of the equity to any softness in demand or capex missteps. VNET stock profile and metrics
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.
The company’s product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.
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