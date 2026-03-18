CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million.

Here are the key takeaways from CytomX Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Strong phase 1 efficacy: Varseta?M produced a confirmed overall response rate of 32% at 10 mg/kg and 20% at 8.6 mg/kg in late?line CRC, with median PFS rising to ~ 6.8–7.1 months and several patients on treatment beyond 11 months.

Strong phase 1 efficacy: Varseta?M produced a confirmed overall response rate of and in late?line CRC, with median PFS rising to ~ and several patients on treatment beyond 11 months. Safety mitigation appears effective: diarrhea (the main AE) was cut from 29% to 10% grade 3 in early dose?optimization cohorts after implementing adjusted?ideal?body?weight dosing and mandatory loperamide + budesonide prophylaxis; no classic EpCAM toxicities, pancreatitis, severe liver toxicity, or ILD observed to date.

Safety mitigation appears effective: diarrhea (the main AE) was cut from in early dose?optimization cohorts after implementing adjusted?ideal?body?weight dosing and mandatory loperamide + budesonide prophylaxis; no classic EpCAM toxicities, pancreatitis, severe liver toxicity, or ILD observed to date. Clear development plan and timeline: CytomX aims to select a registrational dose after dose optimization, submit designs under Project Optimus principles, and start the first registrational study in H1 2027 , with additional phase 1/combination data and a registrational design update expected in H2 2026 .

Clear development plan and timeline: CytomX aims to select a registrational dose after dose optimization, submit designs under Project Optimus principles, and start the first registrational study in , with additional phase 1/combination data and a registrational design update expected in . Large commercial opportunity and strategic upside: management positions Varseta?M as the first EpCAM ADC for CRC with a potential multi?billion?dollar third?line U.S. market (~45,000 patients by 2040) and plans to pursue earlier?line use, bevacizumab/chemotherapy combinations, and expansion into other EpCAM?positive tumors.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 19.3%

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $923.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTMX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,208,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,462,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,876,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 697.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,140,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 964,000 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More CytomX Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting CytomX Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase 1 Varseta?M expansion showed meaningful activity in heavily pretreated metastatic colorectal cancer (32% response rate at 10 mg/kg Q3W; estimated PFS ~7.1 months) with a manageable safety profile and planned FDA discussions to align on potential registrational trial — this is the primary catalyst for the earlier rally. Read More.

Phase 1 Varseta?M expansion showed meaningful activity in heavily pretreated metastatic colorectal cancer (32% response rate at 10 mg/kg Q3W; estimated PFS ~7.1 months) with a manageable safety profile and planned FDA discussions to align on potential registrational trial — this is the primary catalyst for the earlier rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms upgraded or raised price targets after the data (examples: Wedbush, HC Wainwright, JPMorgan noted higher PTs and upgraded ratings), which amplified buying interest and momentum. Read More.

Multiple firms upgraded or raised price targets after the data (examples: Wedbush, HC Wainwright, JPMorgan noted higher PTs and upgraded ratings), which amplified buying interest and momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its Q4 materials, slide deck and hosted an earnings call discussing the clinical progress and next?steps (including combination studies and timelines) — useful context for longer?term investors assessing pathway to a registrational study. Read More.

Company released its Q4 materials, slide deck and hosted an earnings call discussing the clinical progress and next?steps (including combination studies and timelines) — useful context for longer?term investors assessing pathway to a registrational study. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CytomX filed for an underwritten public offering to raise $250M (common stock and pre?funded warrants) — a near?term dilution risk that likely pressured the stock after the initial data?driven surge. Read More.

CytomX filed for an underwritten public offering to raise $250M (common stock and pre?funded warrants) — a near?term dilution risk that likely pressured the stock after the initial data?driven surge. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations (EPS and revenue; EPS -$0.22 vs. est. -$0.08; revenue ~$0.66M vs. est. ~$7.33M), which reinforces near?term funding needs and contributed to selling pressure. Read More.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

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CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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