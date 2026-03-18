18,445 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $174.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

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Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4/product beat and revenue momentum: Snowflake reported product revenue growth that beat expectations (roughly 30% YoY reported in recent coverage), supporting the company’s cloud/AI adoption story. InsiderMonkey: Revenue Beats

Q4/product beat and revenue momentum: Snowflake reported product revenue growth that beat expectations (roughly 30% YoY reported in recent coverage), supporting the company’s cloud/AI adoption story. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterates conviction: After an investor meeting with CFO Brian Robins, BofA kept a Buy rating and $275 price target, reinforcing bullish analyst backing for Snowflake’s long?term growth potential. ProactiveInvestors: BofA Reiterates Buy

Bank of America reiterates conviction: After an investor meeting with CFO Brian Robins, BofA kept a Buy rating and $275 price target, reinforcing bullish analyst backing for Snowflake’s long?term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: AI narrative and new features broaden addressable market: Coverage highlights Snowflake’s Q4 strength, rapid customer adds, and >430 new AI features plus partnerships (Anthropic, Google Cloud, OpenAI), which could extend revenue upside if adoption continues. Yahoo Finance: AI-Powered Q4

AI narrative and new features broaden addressable market: Coverage highlights Snowflake’s Q4 strength, rapid customer adds, and >430 new AI features plus partnerships (Anthropic, Google Cloud, OpenAI), which could extend revenue upside if adoption continues. Neutral Sentiment: Macquarie remains cautious: One report pairs the revenue beat with Macquarie maintaining a Neutral stance, underscoring that some brokers still see valuation/near?term execution risks. InsiderMonkey: Macquarie Neutral

Macquarie remains cautious: One report pairs the revenue beat with Macquarie maintaining a Neutral stance, underscoring that some brokers still see valuation/near?term execution risks. Neutral Sentiment: New leadership progress but challenges persist: Analysis of Snowflake’s first full year under CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy notes progress on product and positioning, but flags competitive and valuation headwinds that keep the story mixed. 247WallSt: Leadership Review

New leadership progress but challenges persist: Analysis of Snowflake’s first full year under CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy notes progress on product and positioning, but flags competitive and valuation headwinds that keep the story mixed. Negative Sentiment: Options/market positioning shows skepticism: A pieces suggests traders are using bear call spreads to express limited upside expectations, implying short?term sentiment may cap gains. Yahoo Finance: Options Strategy

Options/market positioning shows skepticism: A pieces suggests traders are using bear call spreads to express limited upside expectations, implying short?term sentiment may cap gains. Negative Sentiment: Wave of class?action notices and litigation risk: Multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, DJS, Gross) have issued filings or investor alerts alleging securities claims tied to prior disclosures—this surge in litigation notices increases legal overhang and could pressure investor sentiment or lead to costs. GlobeNewswire: Pomerantz Alert BusinessWire: Robbins Geller Notice

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $70,601.57. Following the sale, the director owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,554.85. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $100,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 501,835 shares in the company, valued at $91,554,777.40. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,029 shares of company stock valued at $142,236,823. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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