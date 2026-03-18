TrueWealth Financial Partners Has $7.65 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.9% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 445,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,506,000 after purchasing an additional 87,452 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.2% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $230.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $244.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles. It includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products.

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