Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE XYL opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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