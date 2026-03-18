eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,952,840 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 3,364,062 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ETOR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut eToro Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eToro Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eToro Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Get eToro Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on eToro Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eToro Group

eToro Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in eToro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. eToro Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. eToro Group had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter.

About eToro Group

(Get Free Report)

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.