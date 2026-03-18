SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Acquired by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,471,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,316,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

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