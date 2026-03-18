TrueWealth Financial Partners Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

TrueWealth Financial Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 183,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,828 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0998 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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