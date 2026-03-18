DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 17,384 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 2.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $35,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Quanta Services by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $571.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.72 and its 200-day moving average is $456.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $578.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price objective (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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