Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36,066.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $671.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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