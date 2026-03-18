Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Releases Earnings Results

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Andersen Group Price Performance

ANDG stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Andersen Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38.

Get Andersen Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersen Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Andersen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Andersen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANDG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. William Blair raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANDG

Andersen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.