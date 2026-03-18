Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 83,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $98.07.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

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