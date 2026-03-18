Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Riskgeorge In had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
Riskgeorge In Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Riskgeorge In has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.10.
Riskgeorge In Company Profile
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