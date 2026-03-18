Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Riskgeorge In had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Riskgeorge In Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Riskgeorge In has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.10.

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Riskgeorge In Company Profile

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George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

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