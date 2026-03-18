Vertex Planning Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Vertex Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average is $196.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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