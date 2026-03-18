Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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