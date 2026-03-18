Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $34,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen reported stronger-than-expected results and raised FY guidance, supporting fundamentals and cash flow — a key reason some investors remain constructive. MarketBeat Earnings & Guidance

Amgen reported stronger-than-expected results and raised FY guidance, supporting fundamentals and cash flow — a key reason some investors remain constructive. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted Amgen’s fair-value estimate on growing confidence in execution and the MariTide obesity program, which boosts upside expectations if clinical/exclusivity risks are managed. Yahoo: Narrative Shifting

Analysts lifted Amgen’s fair-value estimate on growing confidence in execution and the MariTide obesity program, which boosts upside expectations if clinical/exclusivity risks are managed. Positive Sentiment: Large investor interest: Ken Fisher’s firm increased its Amgen stake, a vote of confidence from a prominent institutional investor. Yahoo: Ken Fisher Doubles Position

Large investor interest: Ken Fisher’s firm increased its Amgen stake, a vote of confidence from a prominent institutional investor. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen is being watched by retail and professional traders (trending coverage), which can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks: Trending Stock

Amgen is being watched by retail and professional traders (trending coverage), which can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed out and is not signaling a clear squeeze or covering dynamic at this time.

Reported short-interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed out and is not signaling a clear squeeze or covering dynamic at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen’s shares were reported to outperform many peers on a relative-basis despite the intraday decline, indicating sector/stock-specific flows rather than a company-specific collapse. MarketWatch: Outperforms Peers

Amgen’s shares were reported to outperform many peers on a relative-basis despite the intraday decline, indicating sector/stock-specific flows rather than a company-specific collapse. Negative Sentiment: Amgen (with peers) is reportedly joining a drug-discount initiative (TrumpRx), which could pressure pricing and margins for certain products if discounts are material. Benzinga: TrumpRx Participation

Amgen (with peers) is reportedly joining a drug-discount initiative (TrumpRx), which could pressure pricing and margins for certain products if discounts are material. Negative Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and MariTide optimism are tempered by exclusivity and long-term earnings debate — unresolved regulatory/IP questions could cap upside until clearer trial and exclusivity outcomes arrive. Yahoo: Exclusivity Concerns

Amgen Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $361.13 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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