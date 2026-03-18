Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $548.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.92.

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Talen Energy Stock Up 3.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talen Energy

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $327.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $162.31 and a 1 year high of $451.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talen Energy

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Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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