TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1859 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

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