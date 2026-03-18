Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

GHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upgraded Graham from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

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Graham Stock Up 1.8%

Graham stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. Graham has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $903.00 million, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Graham by 396.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Graham by 62.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

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Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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