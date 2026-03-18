OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

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OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. OFS Capital has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.80.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 81.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of ($17.96) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

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OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) is a business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed BDC, OFS Capital focuses on sponsoring capital structures that support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions and other strategic transactions. The firm targets companies that demonstrate strong cash flow potential and scalable business models across a range of industries.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

Further Reading

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