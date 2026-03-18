Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

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Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 5.2%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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