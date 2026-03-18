Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$38.94 on Wednesday. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.71.

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About Strathcona Resources

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Further Reading

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

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