TD Capital Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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