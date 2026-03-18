Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock Price Up 12% – What’s Next?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.67. 1,695,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,877,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASST. Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price objective on Strive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Strive in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

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Strive Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $692.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35.

In other Strive news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,960. This trade represents a 190.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Pham acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $65,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,017. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,114 shares of company stock worth $575,102. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,778,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Strive during the third quarter worth approximately $46,296,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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