San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,943. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total value of $1,776,913.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,773.08. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,302. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6%

COST stock opened at $996.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,067.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $980.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $937.82. The company has a market cap of $441.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,039.13.

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Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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