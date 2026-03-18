Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.41, reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.68.

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Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

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Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

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