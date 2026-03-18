Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.41, reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.68.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
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