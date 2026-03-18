Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VBR opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $235.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

See Also

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