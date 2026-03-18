iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Trimmed by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,225 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $671.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $688.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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