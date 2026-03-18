Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Kim Coffin Sells 3,766 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFMGet Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $304,368.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,731.84. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 13th, Kim Coffin sold 209 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $16,590.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.8%

SFM stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. MarketBeat analyst summary
  • Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing
  • Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

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