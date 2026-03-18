Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Kim Coffin Sells 3,766 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $304,368.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,731.84. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 13th, Kim Coffin sold 209 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $16,590.42.
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.8%
SFM stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.
Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market
Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. MarketBeat analyst summary
- Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.
Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.
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