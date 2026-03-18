Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Kim Coffin Sells 3,766 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $304,368.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,731.84. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Kim Coffin sold 209 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $16,590.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.8%

SFM stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings

Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. MarketBeat analyst summary

Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing

Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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