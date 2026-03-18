Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is EMC Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.7% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $456.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.36 and its 200 day moving average is $479.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.