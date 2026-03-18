Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 129.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 890,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,635,000 after buying an additional 502,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,403,000 after buying an additional 206,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,923,000 after acquiring an additional 202,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 174,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 170,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

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Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $691.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $648.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $386.04 and a 52-week high of $696.66.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 803 shares in the company, valued at $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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