Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $48.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $199.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $208.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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