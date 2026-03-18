Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Shares of 19,308 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4%

UPS opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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