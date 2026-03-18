Second Line Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 187.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.88. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

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About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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