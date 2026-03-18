Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 6,147 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 0.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.98 and a one year high of $162.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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