444,039 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Bought by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 444,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $134,939,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,722,204. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

McDonald’s stock opened at $326.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.70. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald’s

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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