Danske Bank A S Takes $127.06 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,061,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow
Trending Headlines about ServiceNow
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly called ServiceNow a value buy under the current AI thesis, which can drive retail/investor interest and short?term buying pressure. Jim Cramer on ServiceNow (NOW): “I Do Think That the Company Represents Actual Value at These Prices”
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow expanded its reseller agreement with Carahsoft to push the ServiceNow AI platform deeper into commercial, healthcare, telecom and critical?infrastructure channels across the U.S. and Canada — a move that can accelerate enterprise traction and recurring revenue. Carahsoft and ServiceNow Expand Partnership to Reach New Industries in the U.S. and Canada
- Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from Neutral to Outperform and set a $140 price target — analyst upgrades and higher targets can support sentiment and provide catalyst for short?term upside. ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Gets Bullish Upgrade From BNP Paribas
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Bill McDermott made stark public comments warning AI could push graduate unemployment into the 30% range — remarks that underline ServiceNow’s market opportunity for automation but carry reputational and policy sensitivity that investors should monitor. ServiceNow CEO predicts Gen Z college graduates will face at least 30% unemployment
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor chatter highlights resilient fundamentals (20.7% revenue growth, strong renewals, CEO insider purchases and a $1T market?cap ambition). That supports a long?term bull case but also shows polarized views and mixed insider/institutional flows. ServiceNow Stock (NOW) Opinions on Earnings Beat and CEO’s $1T Ambition
- Negative Sentiment: An upstart rival, Serval, has poached eight former ServiceNow salespeople — a sign of rising competitive intensity in the AI workflow automation sales market that could pressure retention and new?business wins in targeted segments. Eight ex-ServiceNow salespeople have been poached by Serval
ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%
NYSE NOW opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
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