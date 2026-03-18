Danske Bank A S Takes $127.06 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,061,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE NOW opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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