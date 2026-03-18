SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498,478 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 328,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

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Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares (~$500k) at about $17.32, increasing his stake and signaling insider confidence. SEC Form 4

CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares (~$500k) at about $17.32, increasing his stake and signaling insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary highlights SoFi’s strong FY25 metrics, growth guidance (management expects ~30% revenue growth to $4.7B for 2026) and a move toward a more capital?light model — fundamentals that support longer?term upside. SoFi: 1 Million Reasons To Buy

Analyst/market commentary highlights SoFi’s strong FY25 metrics, growth guidance (management expects ~30% revenue growth to $4.7B for 2026) and a move toward a more capital?light model — fundamentals that support longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Shares traded heavily with a large intraday volume spike; recent metrics show a market cap ~ $22B, P/E ~46, and the stock sits well below its 200?day moving average — increased volatility but mixed technical signals. Zacks: Key Facts

Shares traded heavily with a large intraday volume spike; recent metrics show a market cap ~ $22B, P/E ~46, and the stock sits well below its 200?day moving average — increased volatility but mixed technical signals. Negative Sentiment: A short?seller report (Muddy Waters) accused SoFi of aggressive financial engineering and raised questions about the balance sheet — the allegations triggered selling and media scrutiny. Fool: Short-Seller Allegations

A short?seller report (Muddy Waters) accused SoFi of aggressive financial engineering and raised questions about the balance sheet — the allegations triggered selling and media scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: SoFi publicly rejected the Muddy Waters report and said it will consider legal action, but the dispute adds uncertainty until forensic details or regulatory scrutiny are resolved. Reuters: SoFi rejects Muddy Waters

SoFi publicly rejected the Muddy Waters report and said it will consider legal action, but the dispute adds uncertainty until forensic details or regulatory scrutiny are resolved. Negative Sentiment: Independent market pressure: reports that JPMorgan lending restrictions rattled the private?credit market amplified selling in fintech/credit names, adding another layer of downside risk for SoFi. 247WallSt: Private Credit Headwinds

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,590.75. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 122,916 shares valued at $2,598,549. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

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