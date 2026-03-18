2,572,627 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Bought by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,572,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.5% of Danske Bank A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 75,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,688,000 after buying an additional 1,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE WFC opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: FiNet wins three advisory teams representing about $1.2B of client assets, a concrete retention/growth win for Wells Fargo’s independent channel that should help fee income and distribution. Read More.

FiNet wins three advisory teams representing about $1.2B of client assets, a concrete retention/growth win for Wells Fargo’s independent channel that should help fee income and distribution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo filed a trademark for “WFUSD,” signaling a potential stablecoin product and deeper participation in digital asset payments/tokenization—a strategic growth vector that investors can view as long-term revenue diversification. Read More.

Wells Fargo filed a trademark for “WFUSD,” signaling a potential stablecoin product and deeper participation in digital asset payments/tokenization—a strategic growth vector that investors can view as long-term revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Homebuilder confidence (NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI) ticked up in March, a modest data point supporting mortgage and consumer-related business lines. Read More.

Homebuilder confidence (NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI) ticked up in March, a modest data point supporting mortgage and consumer-related business lines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its WFC price target from $98 to $94 but kept a Buy rating — a slight inflection to expectations but not a ratings downgrade. Read More.

Truist lowered its WFC price target from $98 to $94 but kept a Buy rating — a slight inflection to expectations but not a ratings downgrade. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target (from $105 to $98) while maintaining Buy, and other Wells Fargo research actions (coverage of Polaris, upgrades on peers) highlight continued analyst activity but don’t materially change WFC fundamentals. Read More.

Evercore ISI trimmed its price target (from $105 to $98) while maintaining Buy, and other Wells Fargo research actions (coverage of Polaris, upgrades on peers) highlight continued analyst activity but don’t materially change WFC fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces (Zacks, firm research citations) discuss Wells Fargo’s capital-return capacity and strategy, which supports the thesis for buybacks/dividends but depends on credit and regulatory outlook. Read More.

Analyst pieces (Zacks, firm research citations) discuss Wells Fargo’s capital-return capacity and strategy, which supports the thesis for buybacks/dividends but depends on credit and regulatory outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure from private credit and “shadow banking” instability is cited as a headwind for bank stocks, including Wells Fargo, raising funding and credit-risk concerns that can compress multiples. Read More.

Sector pressure from private credit and “shadow banking” instability is cited as a headwind for bank stocks, including Wells Fargo, raising funding and credit-risk concerns that can compress multiples. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market risks — geopolitical fallout from the Iran war and elevated private credit worries — are cited by market commentators and could sap investor risk appetite for cyclical banks. Read More.

Broader market risks — geopolitical fallout from the Iran war and elevated private credit worries — are cited by market commentators and could sap investor risk appetite for cyclical banks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting weak share momentum and valuation pressure for WFC highlights that, despite strategic initiatives, the stock still faces downward valuation risk until sentiment or fundamentals (credit, margins) improve. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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