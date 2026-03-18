8,323 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $105.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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