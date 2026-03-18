Brokerages Set Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX) Target Price at $15.33

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.3333.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Radiopharm Theranostics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiopharm Theranostics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiopharm Theranostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

RADX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Radiopharm Theranostics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radiopharm Theranostics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic imaging and targeted radiotherapeutic applications. By harnessing the unique properties of radioisotopes, the company aims to improve the precision of disease detection and deliver therapeutic payloads directly to diseased tissues, particularly in oncology.

The company’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a pipeline of radioligand therapies and companion diagnostic agents designed to address a variety of tumor types.

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