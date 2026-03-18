Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,192 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 12th total of 6,825 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,354 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,354 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of BCUCY opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

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Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

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Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1978 by entrepreneur and designer Brunello Cucinelli. Headquartered in the medieval village of Solomeo, near Perugia, the company has built a reputation for its high-end cashmere knitwear and a refined approach to timeless menswear, womenswear and accessories.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ready-to-wear collections for men and women, accessories such as scarves, hats and bags, footwear and home goods.

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