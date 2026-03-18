Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPLS. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000.

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Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $79.41.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2632 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

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