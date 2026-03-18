SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Position Raised by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 383.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,666,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,207,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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