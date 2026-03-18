Cambria Global Real Estate ETF $BLDG Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,668 shares during the quarter. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 37.35% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carter Financial Group INC. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. now owns 149,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLDG opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.83. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

About Cambria Global Real Estate ETF

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.