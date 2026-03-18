Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $41.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,914,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,342,000 after buying an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,642,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,860,000 after buying an additional 198,401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,781,000 after buying an additional 402,591 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,645,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,451,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPYG opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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