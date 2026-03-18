lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.4%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $156.64 and a 52-week high of $348.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica News Summary

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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