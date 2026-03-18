WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.77 Million Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 285.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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