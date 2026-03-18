Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 9.3% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 94,078 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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