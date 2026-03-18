SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Petix & Botte Co’s Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.